Camden to host first National Night Out on Saturday

CAMDEN – During its regular meeting, Thursday, Aug. 4, Camden Village Council announced plans for the village’s first-ever National Night Out.

“I’ve been working with Chief Spurlock for doing the Village of Camden’s National Night Out in the Park. So basically, most towns already adopt this — they throw a block party that closes the gap for the community and law enforcement. We thought we would make this close the gap for our law enforcement, bring in our council and the mayor to be present, to spend some time with the community,” explained council member Carla Risner, who has spearheaded the event planning thus far.

Risner provided documentation which highlights the proceedings during the event which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Tylersville Park, located at North Main Street in Camden.

“Please join the Camden Police Department, Village Council and Mayor Keesler for an evening of free fun! Bring the whole family (and some lawn chairs) and plan to spend the evening with neighbors, and with Camden’s police officers and village officials. Learn more about what we do and about the opportunities and issues impacting our community, all while having a great time. Together, let’s build a stronger community,” reads the flyer for the event.

Provided at the event will be hamburgers and hotdogs with drinks and snow cones, along with bounce houses, games, face painting and numerous other activities. To end the event will be a showing of the animated movie, Sing 2, starting at 9 p.m.

Risner also updated council on the budget for the event, which has been met by numerous sponsors with a remainder of $989, which council moved to meet and unanimously approved. The total expenses for the event are roughly $300.

Risner also thanked the Camden Police Department, Camden Village Council, Camden Comeback, Preble Arts, Camden BP, Risner Cleaning, CMJ’s, Sherri Koons/EXP Realtor, Ron’s Pizza, Wood Propane, The Depot, Taylor Tires, LMS Landscaping and Powerhouse Pizza for their donations to the event.

“This town is just wonderful,” remarked Risner. “Any time I’ve talked to any business or surrounding towns, to be a part of something or to help out with something, it is rare that I get a ‘no.’ Everybody is like, ‘yes, how can I help?’ So, I do this a lot for Camden Comeback and I was very happy to help with this. It makes me happy to see how very important the community is to the businesses that live here,” Risner concluded.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

