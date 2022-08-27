News briefs

Post election audit

The Preble County Board of Elections will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the purpose of the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary post-election audit and any business brought before the board. The post-election audit will begin at 9 a.m. Both events will be held in the Preble County Board of Elections office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Road closed

Sonora Road is closed between mailbox 2568 and Euphemia Castine Road, beginning at Yohe Road, for approximately 120 days, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Upcoming railroad crossing closure

Norfolk Southern Railroad has advised city officials the Main Street railroad crossing in Eaton will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for repairs. Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

Road closed

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.

Upcoming road/bridge closure

Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, Four Mile State Line Road is closed between Toney Lybrook Road and Concord Fairhaven Road for a full bridge replacement for six weeks. No traffic will be allowed. This closure is on Four Mile State Line Road specifically between mailbox #8837 and Toney Lybrook Road. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.