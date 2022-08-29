VSO planning Global War on Terrorism Memorial

EATON — On Monday, Aug. 15, Preble County Commissioners met with Keith Carr, Preble County Veteran Services Officer, for an update on Veteran Services activities.

Carr informed commissioners Veteran Services will be present for the Downtown Saturday Nite car show on Saturday, Aug. 27, New Paris Applefest Sept. 9-11, and said on Thursday, Sept. 22 there will be a veteran resource event.

Carr also plans to attend the Oktoberfest and Black Walnut festivals in the fall.

Carr said the veteran resource event in September, is an event “to teach and give veterans the opportunity to see all the great local resources, as well as the VA.”

With his opportunity to speak with the commissioners, Carr asked for suggestions about an event he is planning. Carr and his team are planning a “global war on terrorism memorial” the weekend of Oct. 22-24.

Commissioner Adam Craft suggested the memorial be placed in front of the courthouse. Craft suggested this because it is a big space and it is a high traffic area where the memorial could be seen by everyone. Carr agreed it was a good space, but said planning for the memorial still had some details which needed to be worked out.

By Callista Kisling

