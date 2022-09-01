Beneke honored as 2022 Teacher of Excellence

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education recognized Amanda Beneke for a recent award and reviewed employment contracts during its Monday, Aug. 22, monthly meeting.

Superintendent Scott Cottingim began the meeting by announcing Amanda Beneke, a teacher at Twin Valley South High School, was awarded the 2022 Teacher of Excellence award by the Ohio Invention League.

“Well, it’s my pleasure to talk about and introduce, and congratulate one of our teachers who’s been doing a wonderful job for us at Twin Valley, but now she’s been honored by the Ohio Invention League at the state level. Amanda Beneke was honored a few weeks ago for 2022 Ohio Invention League Teacher of Excellence,” Cottingim said. “We really appreciate her hard work and dedication with our kids as well as the invention league program.”

Beneke noted she has led the program to state and nationals for nine years. “It’s very nice that one of our teachers gets recognized at the state level,” Cottingim concluded.

The board also presented Beneke with a certificate recognizing her achievements.

In addition to Beneke’s award, the board reviewed a three-year contract renewal for the school superintendent. During the vote to renew Cottingim’s contract, board member Trisha Werts voted against. She was alone in her vote, and the motion passed four to one.

In other business:

• The board moved to executive session to discuss personnel matters for the 2022-2023 school year.

• The board received updates from administrative staff regarding back-to-school preparations, including bus inspections, remodeling projects and handbook updates.

• The board approved donations to the school budget from various donors: Mary Catheryn Larsh Estate in the amount of $5,035 for the Twin Valley South Athletic Department and memorial donations in honor of Pam Rogers for the following amounts for a Library Memorial Fund from the following individuals: the extended Ulrich family donating $100; Shirlene McClellan donating $100; Philip and Janet Elliott donating $30; Christopher and Fran Amburgey donating $50; Tom and Cookie Frania donating $50, and Jim and Martha Davis donating $60.

• The board approved several substitute hires, for both teacher and nursing positions.

• Board member Jim Pimberton voted against a proposed joint contract of employment agreement between Twin Valley Community Local Schools and New Miami Local Schools for the employment of Josh Senters for Director of Pupil Services. “I can’t see how this is going to work. My vote is no,” said Pimberton. All other members voted in favor ofapproving the proposal.

• The board accepted the resignation of Bobby Gardner as a Spanish teacher, with all but one vote in favor. Board member Jason Delong voted against, expressing his disappointment in Gardner. “We can’t compel him to work for us. Though I liked Mr. Gardner, to resign that close to school, as a matter of principle, I vote no.”

The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education holds a meeting on the fourth Monday of every month, at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, in the school Media Center, at 5:30 p.m.

Amanda Beneke is pictured with the TVCLSD Board of Education after receiving recognition for her recent Teacher of Excellence award from the Ohio Invention League. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_Amanda-Beneke-award.jpg Amanda Beneke is pictured with the TVCLSD Board of Education after receiving recognition for her recent Teacher of Excellence award from the Ohio Invention League. Submitted

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.