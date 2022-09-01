Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night held in Eaton

EATON — Over 300 classic and “souped-up” rides were on display by owners showing off their vehicles during the 24th Annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite car show in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event, hosted by Downtown Eaton Inc., brought car aficionados and families downtown for an afternoon of fun, live music, competition, and entertainment which included a new “Pinup Pageant” and a performance by the Eaton Color Guard. Next up for downtown is the Downtown Eaton Truck Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.

