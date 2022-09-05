TCN reporting good start to new school year

LEWISBURG — The new school year was one topic of discussion during a Monday, Aug. 15, Tri-County North Local School Board of Education meeting.

Leading the reports about where TCN is coming into the school year was Elementary Principal Joe Finkbine. Finkbine reported there are more students registered in kindergarten than before, with about 70 kids registered to start. He said more may have come in before school began. Finkbine also reported the new Wee Panthers Preschool has seen large numbers too, with about 21 kids registered and potentially more coming.

New TCN Middle School Principal Tom Misenko reported to the board he was “excited” about the new school year and plans to make rounds with each class.

“I’d like to start by thanking the administrative team for being so supportive and helping me drink out of that fire hose of information that has been coming at me,” Misenko said.

High School Principal Kristen Mills reported she added a fourth goal to the Freshman Focus plan. Freshman Focus is a plan created to help freshman at TCN succeed in graduation. “There will be three teachers who are designated to look at the academics and address students in the freshman side to help with any inventions and come up with a plan,” she said.

Mills also reported success with summer intervention. Out of all the students who attended, 31 students earned a total of 34 credits towards their education and many are back on track for graduation, she said.

Superintendent Bill Derringer reported the district’s open house was a success. The gym floor was finished in time for school to start and was sanded and given a true coat, unlike the oil base coat in the past. The true coat makes the floor appear less “orange,” Derringer said.

Derringer also congratulated staff members Barbra Kufman and Rusty Hutchenson for perfect attendance.

However, Derringer also advised the board Bradford High School will not be having a football team this year so the game TCN was supposed to play against them will be replaced with one with Dayton Christian. Derringer told the board the number of student athletes is not strong and depending on the school year, they may not have enough students to compete in all the regular sports.

“We have not at this time had to cancel any of our varsity sports,” he said. “We’re continuing to try to keep those going despite having a minimum number for soccer.” Derringer also explained cross country and volleyball may also struggle to compete because of the lack of athletes.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling 937-683-4056.

