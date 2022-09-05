West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ray Buchanan, Matthew Lunsford, Ashton Beneke, Sophia Naudascher, Chris Dawson, Heather Henemyre, Donna Beneke, Jilian Overmyer, Teresa Wysong, Kylie Myers, Gentry Holcomb, Darla McLaughlin, Cathy Snyder, Joe Wall, Joyce Tuthill, Bill Kastens, Donnie French, Jasmine Hoskins.

Anniversaries this week: Dan and Paula Bassler, Sean and Leslie Bassler.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle. Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Preble County Farmers Market

Preble County Farmers Market is open for business every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot, 70 E. Dayton St., from 6-8 p.m. Come find local crafts, farm-raised meats, home-grown produce, and baked-goods of all kinds.

Community Garage Sales

The final Community Garage Sale week of the year will take place the second week of October, coinciding with the Kiwanis Oktoberfest. There will be no sale permits required during these days.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

TVS Alumni Dance

The Second Annual Twin Valley South Alumni Dance, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will take place Oct. 7, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Presale tickets are $10 until Sept. 30. Presale event t-shirts are available. Tickets at the door will be $15. Contact Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151 for tickets and more information.

TVS Football Boosters Cooler Raffle

TVS Football Boosters will have a Facebook live drawing on Friday, Sept. 2, for an Igloo 70 quart rugged cooler stuffed with drinks and gifts. Items are valued at over $500. Winner will be contacted to arrange delivery and does not need to be present to win. Entries are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. Contact Mandy Bishop, Sherry Hurst, or Mary Johnson. Cash, PayPal and Venmo accepted.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar

St. John Lutheran Annual Ice Cream Social is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All the yummy food items will be available at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Profits will be donated to the Preble County Success Program.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Salem Lutheran Church

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship applications can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door and on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. The completed application and required documents are due no later than Oct. 30, and can be returned to the Church Secretary’s office or mailed. The Finance Committee will review the completed applications. Awards will be made in early January. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at 937 336-2027 or [email protected]

A Rally Day Tailgate Party, to celebrate the beginning of the school year, will take place after worship on Sept. 11. Feel free to decorate your tailgate in festive, but God-honoring ways. The church is providing grills, burgers, hotdogs, water and lemonade. Bring your own table service, lawn chair, games and a side dish to share.

The Women of the Church will be knotting and sending quilts to the NALC Disaster Relief at the end of September.

The Women provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every month.

Join the men of Salem on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study, and prayer. For more information, contact Jack Walker.

A Confirmation meeting will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon, in the old Fellowship Hall.

First Communion Classes will meet in the Old Fellowship Hall on Sundays, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 is scheduled as a makeup day.

High school and middle school Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church, West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons for military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.

Special offerings for August will go to the Community Outreach Project.