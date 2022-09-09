Weekend full of events on tap

PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.

Applefest fun kicked off in the Village of New Paris on Friday and continues through Sunday, Sept. 9-10. The festival closes at 10 p.m. on Friday and opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Applefest 5K race registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and the race begins at 8:30 a.m.

The annual cruise-in begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with 20 trophies awarded at 3 p.m. All entrants receive dash plaques. Entry fee is $10. For more information, contact Tim Lane at 937-248-6203.

The Applefest parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Lineup begins at 10 a.m. Apple Baking Contest judging begins at 10 a.m. All winners receive cash prizes.

Various bands and performance will fill the entertainment tent on Saturday until the festival closes for the day at 10 p.m.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with Touch-A-Truck time with the Fire & EMS and the New Paris Police Department, MedFlight’s helicopter, and various farm equipment for the kids to explore. The inflatables, zip line and other activities open at noon, and entertainment kicks off with the Blue Jacket Boys from noon-12:30 p.m. There will be a Veterans Memorial Dedication at 12:30 p.m., and karaoke until 3 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull will take place at 1 p.m.

The National Trail Steel Drum Band will play at 3:30 p.m., and the festival closes at 5 p.m.

The Little Apple Blossom Photo Contest invites parents to submit an apple-themed photo of their newborn to 5-year-olds for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.

For more information, or to register for contests and events, visit www.newparisoh.com/applefest-events.

The public is invited to help in the fight against gynecological cancers by joining in the fun at the first Preble County 5K Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls, Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve.

Along with the hike, there will be food, beer, and music from local band Blue Lou and the Mafia.

Pink Ribbon girls supports patients and their families dealing with gynecological cancers by providing assistance such as free transportation to treatments, meals for the patient and their families while dealing with treatment, as well as house cleaning services, and an extensive support group.

According to organizers, Pink Ribbon Girls has deep roots in Preble County as its CEO is Heather Salazar, who married Twin Valley South graduate Steve Salazar. Both have been very active in the organization which was originally in Ohio only but has now expanded to St. Louis, Missouri and San Francisco, California. Read more about the Salazars and the Pink Ribbon Girls at https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/about.

All proceeds made in Preble County will directly benefit patients in Preble County.

The hike begins at 5 p.m. and will conclude with the concert at the amphitheater which will run from 7-11 p.m.

Registrations can be made up until the actual event on Saturday. Registration packet pickup begins at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/1J88Xn8he. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Eaton/PrebleCounty5kBootsBluesBeerBash.

Lewisburg’s Community Fest & Camping in the Park event begins Friday evening, and runs until 9 p.m., and then Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The event includes camping sites available both nights on the Knapke Lane side of Lewisburg Community Park, Safari Junction Petting Zoo on site both days; “Night Sky,” an astronomy presentation from astronomer Terry Mann, at 9 p.m. Friday; Wild Hearts African Farm Mobile Teaching Zoo on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.; inflatable rides, face painting, a beer garden and more by the Trailriders beginning at 4 p.m. Flashback Band will play from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Preble County CASA is celebrating 20 years of service this year. The public is invited to join in a celebration of CASA volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. on the Preble County Courthouse lawn. Awards will be given and featured speakers will round out the afternoon. Refreshments will be available.

AppleFest in New Paris, Community Fest in Lewisburg bringing the fun

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

