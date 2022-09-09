Camden considers loan options for property rehabilitation

CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Sept 1, meeting, Camden Village Council members discussed the interest rates on loans taken out for the Town Hall remodel project, as well as regular business.

During the public participation segment of the meeting, council heard from Patrick Woodside, who worked as a financial consultant for the phase one remodeling process for the Camden Town Hall. Woodside was asked to return as plans for phase two of the remodeling process commence.

Woodside recalled that the village had borrowed $600,000 dollars in 2016 to go toward the property’s rehabilitation. He proceeded to discuss the fluctuation in interest rates regarding the amount loaned, but assured council that the interest rates were not exceedingly high, and could be paid in a timeframe of 15 years.

Woodside also discussed with council their borrowing options for phase two of the building remodel. Council made no official decisions during the meeting, but continues to consider its financial options.

In other business:

• Council heard from the Camden Police Department concerning making the restrooms at Tylersville park open to the public during the splash pad season. Currently, the restrooms are only available to residents who rent the shelter at the park. Camden police offered to keep an eye on the restroom and ensure no vandalism should it be opened to the community.

“We want children to come to the park, and children need bathrooms,” noted council member Kate Dusky. Council agreed to open the restroom on a trial basis during the next splash pad season.

“I think we’re ready to give our community another try,” said Mayor Toni Keesler.

• Council also made the decision to sponsor the Kid Zone for the upcoming Black Walnut Festival, in an effort to promote the family atmosphere for the community and the village.

• Council announced a dedication for a historical marker placed on the Camden Town Hall, to take place before its next meeting, on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Camden Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the first and third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

