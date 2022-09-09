Preble SWCD hosting Forestry Utilization Workshop

EATON — The public is invited to join join the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District for its Forestry Utilization Workshop exploring local woodlands and informing forest owners of their management and marketing options.

The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Price Farm on 46 Kayler Road in Eaton.

Participants will learn the identification and significance of Preble County’s resident tree species on a hiking tour of the property, and gain insight into management practices for Southwest Ohio forest owners. The Price family will speak on their work with Black Walnut, and give a sawmill demonstration.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Service Forester Justin Law will be cohosting and fielding any forest management questions. All are welcome, whether they manage a forest or are simply interested in expanding their forestry knowledge.