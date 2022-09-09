PSWCD Fish Sale under way

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the 2022 Fish Sale through Sept. 16.

Species for sale include Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Black Crappie, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Largemouth Bass, White Amur, and Black Fathead Minnow.

Species descriptions and stocking recommendations can be found on the sale order form, which is available for print on the district website at www.prebleswcd.org.

The completed form and accompanying cash or check payment must be received by 3:30 p.m. on Sept 16.

Customers will receive a mailed reminder in late September preceding the pick-up date of Oct. 6, at 2789 U.S. 35 East in West Alexandria.

Preble SWCD is happy to answer any questions regarding ponds, and can be reached at 937-456-5159.