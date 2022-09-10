News briefs

Upcoming railroad crossing closure

Norfolk Southern Railroad has advised city officials the Main Street railroad crossing in Eaton will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for repairs. Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

CASA 20th anniversary celebration

Preble County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is celebrating 20 years of service. The public is invited to join in a celebration of CASA volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. on the Preble County Courthouse lawn. Awards will be given and featured speakers will round out the afternoon. Food will be available at “The Trolley” across the street from the courthouse. Preble County CASA is also in need of more volunteers. Anyone wishing to make a positive impact in the life of a child who has been abused or neglected is needed. Classes will be held in October. Qualified candidates must be 21-plus years of age and must pass a background check. Volunteers will receive 30 hours of training and are expected to attend 12 hours of continuing education per year. For more information on volunteering, visit the website at https://prebleohiojuvenileprobate.org/programs/casa or contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or by email at [email protected]

9/11 National Day of Service

The Preble County Branch of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area encourages all Americans to voluntarily support charitable causes in observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:45 a.m., the PC Branch of United Way is asking all Preble County churches to ring their bells eight times, and all veteran associations, service and fraternal organizations, and community members to observe a moment of silence.

ECS financial report available

The financial report for Eaton Community Schools for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, is completed and available for public inspection at the Eaton Community Schools’ Treasurer’s Office located at 304 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton, during regular business hours.

Upcoming road closure

Israel Somers Road between Ohio 732 and mailbox 5193, (ending at Cramer Road) is closed for approximately 9 weeks beginning for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closed

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.