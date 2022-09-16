West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Austin Roell, Cody Roell, Chloe Cooper BuCher, Madeline Wright, Trent Ray, Jeff Studebaker, Shirley Johnson, Shannon Latvala, Amy Benton, Danielle Mohr, Cooper Unger, Larry Pegg, The Reverend Edwin Peterman, Lukas Hora, Rob Belvo, Liberty Chesney, Kristen Morris, Lisa Clark-Brown, Karen Sollenberger, Jim Jones, Jennifer Denlinger, Rebecca Jennings, Nancy Thomas, Mandy Hall Turner, Tony Rosfeld, Bonnie Crabtree, Candy Robbins, Emily Robbins, Robert Nisius, Nicholas Brownlee, Anna Carlson, in memory of The Rev. Herman Bassler.

Anniversaries this week: Tom and Chelsea Byrd, Jeff and Tina Rivers, Lysle and Jo Lindloff, A.J. and Traci Marker.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest

Kiwanis is sponsoring the 54th year of the Oktoberfest Fall Arts and Crafts Festival in Peace Park on Saturday Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Come enjoy a peaceful fall weekend of handmade crafts and delicious food, much of it homemade by local organizations.

Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant

The Sixth Annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Kiwanis Oktoberfest in Peace Park. The pageant is open to girls and boys ages 12 months through the eighth grade. Contest categories include: Baby, 12-24 months; Tiny, 2-3 years; Little, 4-5 years; Mini for kindergarten, Young for first-third grades, Pre-Teen for fourth-fifth grades, Teen for sixth-seventh grades and Junior for eighth grade.

Interviews will be scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, at the West Alexandria American Legion, located on Ohio 503 S. Interview questions pertaining to activities, likes, and dislikes will be asked by three independent judges. Participants may perform a talent, as well. Entry fee is $20. All participants will receive a pageant t-shirt and goodie bag, as well as the opportunity to ride in the Oktoberfest parade. Winners will also receive a tiara or fedora, cash prize, and sash. Special Awards will also be given out in several categories. Winners will receive a special gift basket or gifts donated by one of our sponsors. Registration forms are available online as well as distributed to area schools.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest Queen Pageant

The 2022 Kiwanis Oktoberfest Queen Pageant is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority. All High School girls in Grades 9 through 12, interested in running for Oktoberfest Queen, should pick up an application in the TVS High School Office. Applications are due back in the high school office by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

All contestants will receive flowers and will be required to ride in the Oktoberfest Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8. The queen will be crowned at the festival after the parade. The 2022 Oktoberfest Queen will receive $150, an additional bouquet, a sash, and tiara. The first runner-up will receive $100, additional flowers, and a sash. The second runner-up will receive $50, additional flowers, and a sash.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle. Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Library News

Visit the West Alexandria Branch during September, and everyone who signs up for a new library card or updates their information will receive a free tote while supplies last.

Kids, teens and adults can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit to complete at the library or take home and finish later.

We are continuing our Magnet of the Month into 2022. Owls are the theme for September.

Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card. After you complete your magnet, bring it, or a picture of it, to show us in order to get your card stamped. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Preble County Farmers Market

Preble County Farmers Market is open for business every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot, 70 E. Dayton St., from 6-8 p.m. Come find local crafts, farm-raised meats, home-grown produce, and baked-goods of all kinds.

Community Garage Sales

The final Community Garage Sale week of the year will take place the second week of October, coinciding with the Kiwanis Oktoberfest. There will be no sale permits required during these days.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

TVS Alumni Dance

The Second Annual Twin Valley South Alumni Dance, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will take place Oct. 7, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Presale tickets are $10 until Sept. 30. Presale event t-shirts are available. Tickets at the door will be $15. Contact Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151 for tickets and more information.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 40th annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The hunt is open to youth, 12-17 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasants per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 937-533-3226, Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar

St. John Lutheran Annual Ice Cream Social is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All the yummy food items will be available at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Profits will be donated to the Preble County Success Program.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

A Church Harvest Party will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 with further details to be announced at a later date.

Salem Lutheran Church

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship applications can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door and on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. The completed application and required documents are due no later than Oct. 30, and can be returned to the Church Secretary’s office or mailed. The Finance Committee will review the completed applications. Awards will be made in early January. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at 937 336-2027 or [email protected]

Salem Kids, for children ages preschool through sixth grade, begins meeting every Wednesday on Sept. 14. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and children’s programming, following, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for fun, games, songs and Bible stories every Wednesday.

The women of the church will be knotting and sending quilts to the NALC Disaster Relief at the end of September.

The women provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every month.

Join the men of Salem on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study, and prayer. For more information, contact Jack Walker.

First Communion Classes will meet in the Old Fellowship Hall on Sundays, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 is scheduled as a makeup day.

High school and middle school Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church, West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons for military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.

The September Special Offering has been designated to go to the Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Fund.