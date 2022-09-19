News briefs

General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the Nov. 8, General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing on the ExpressVote Marking Devices, the DS-200 Digital Precinct Scanners and the DS-450 Central Scanner on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse. The public test will be conducted on Friday Sept. 23, after the conclusion of the digital scanners testing. Logic & Accuracy Testing of the electronic pollbooks will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

ECS financial report available

The financial report for Eaton Community Schools for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, is completed and available for public inspection at the Eaton Community Schools’ Treasurer’s Office located at 304 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton, during regular business hours.

Upcoming road closure

Israel Somers Road between Ohio 732 and mailbox 5193, (ending at Cramer Road) is closed for approximately 9 weeks beginning for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closed

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.