New Paris Council discusses park updates

NEW PARIS — New Paris Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss park project and other business.

The Park Board reported to council regarding the progress which has been made, and reported a dedication was held for the new flag pole in the center of the park on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Park Board also reported it had recently changed its bylaws regarding the number of members necessary to run the board. The board only needs a minimum of eight members and a maximum of 10. Park Board President Michelle Arthur noted, “We are right now sitting at seven as Chris Dungan has resigned his seat, so we will be posting for recruits.”

Another change to the bylaws states members can no longer take a two-month leave of absence from the committee, and no more than two leaves in a year — and the leaves cannot be taken consecutively.

The Park Board has also been working on designing and preparing plaques for benches which will be at the park. Each plaque will be bronze; there will be two on each bench. The cost is approximately $500 each. The board’s design for the plaques is 14 by 8 inches.

Some council members felt the size of the plaques would be quite large for the back of a bench.

“I’m wondering how uncomfortable it will be to lean up against that bronze plaque?” Mayor Kathy Smallwood asked. Other concerns voiced were, “it seems awfully big” and “it may be awkward.”

Council suggested the board see if the crafting company could make different sizes before ordering the plaques.

In other business:

•Council approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certified them to the county auditor.

•Council approved a resolution regarding ODOT paving a section of Ohio 121.

•Police Chief Joel Protzman reported 90 calls of service, 58 traffic stops, 13 citations, and three arrests.

•Village-wide garage sale will take place on the second Saturday in October.

•Trick or Treat in the village will be Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.

