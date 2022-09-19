PRG hike raises over $16K

EATON — Over 90 individuals took part in the Preble County 5K Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls, Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve.

“It’s a great support system for people suffering from gynecological cancers. It’s a great organization,” Jenny Marcum welcomed participants to the event.

“Thank you so much for being here and supporting pink ribbon girls,” Pink Ribbon Girls’ Vicki Varvel thanked everyone in attendance. “For those of you who don’t know what we do, we provide healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning essentials, peer support and education to families going through breast and gynecological cancer. So, when someone is diagnosed, we get a referral. We talk to that person, find out what they need and what would be best fit with them. We send meals directly to their house for all members of the family and during their treatment and then provide the other services as well.

“Your participation tonight is feeding meals to those families who are going through and struggling with cancer in their families,” Varvel added.

According to Pink Ribbon Girls, no matter what one’s financial needs are when they’re diagnosed, everyone needs help because “no one wants to cook or can have the strength to cook while they’re going through treatment.”

Along with the hike, there was food, beer, and a concert from local band Blue Lou and the Mafia.

Prizes for the top male and top female hiker were awarded.

Winner for the men was Kaiser Manning, a junior at Eaton High School who attends MVCTC and is a maintenance crew intern at the PCHS.

“My understanding is Kaiser had never done a 5k before in his life and he ran it on a bet from his fellow PCHS crew,” Marcum said last week. “He did the hike in 27:59 minutes.”

Winner for the women was Stephanie Hurd, a resident of New Paris. Hurd was able to complete the hike in a time of 39:42 minutes.

“Overall, thanks to our sponsors and our hikers, as well as donations, we were able to raise $16,200 for Pink Ribbon Girls that will be earmarked for Preble County,” Marcum reported via email.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.