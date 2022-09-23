Humane Society recieves donation from Downtown Eaton Inc.

EATON — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Preble County Humane Society Pet Center received a donation of over $300 from Downtown Eaton Inc.

The donation was made up of the proceeds of a 50/50 raffle held during DEI’s 24th annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night car show, and was presented by DEI President Scott Davidson.

According to Leslie Renner, President of the Humane Society, the donation will be used for food and litter. Renner said the Pet Center has been busier than normal the past few years.

She explained, “Since the pandemic, people have really been dumping their dogs back at shelters, or out in the country roads, or turning them into other shelters, rescues, or the dog warden. We were quite busy during the pandemic because anybody that ever thought about getting a dog got one because they were home. But then when they went back to work, they didn’t realize how much responsibility it was.”

With things going back to normal, the Humane Society’s work has slowed down.

“It’s always slow this time of year because kids are going back to school and the sports activities start up,” Renner said. “But the adoptions have gone fairly well in the last month.”

Renner offered thanks to Downtown Eaton Inc. “This is what keeps us going, all of these wonderful donations,” she said.

