Delinquent property owners to be listed

EATON — Brenda K. White, Preble County Treasurer, has issued notice to all Preble County taxpayers that according to Section 5721.03 of the Ohio Revised Code, a list of current year delinquent property owners will be published in The Register-Herald. The said list will be published the week of Oct. 10, and following that will be listed on the treasurer’s website under the Preble County Commissioners.

To avoid publication, a taxpayer may pay the delinquent taxes or enter into a written payment plan contract with the County Treasurer before forty eight hours of the publication. To avoid any additional interest charges, taxpayers may pay delinquent taxes or may enter into a written payment plan agreement before Dec. 1, 2022.

White advises taxpayers, if there has been a transfer of property ownership during the past year, they should contact the Treasurer’s Office to confirm payment of taxes. Also, anyone having an escrow account may want to make sure taxes have been paid by the bank.

White urges anyone with questions regarding the payment of their taxes to contact her office at 937-456-8140.

