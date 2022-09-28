ODOT provides project updates

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its weekly updated for the week ending Sept. 24. The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing — From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Single-lane closures will be in effect in either direction for paving, nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following day. In addition, intermittent ramp closures and restrictions may be in effect during the overnight hours. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Geeding Street (Gratis) bridge replacement — At the bridge over Sams Creek, between Ohio 503 (Ada Doty Street) and East Street in the village of Gratis. Geeding Street is closed through mid-November, and traffic will be detoured via Ada Doty, North and East streets. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.

Ohio 122 bridge/culvert replacement — Between Halderman and Quaker Trace roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer or earl fall of 2022.

Ohio 122 bridge rehabilitation — Between the western corporate limit of the village of Gratis and Ray Road, over a tributary of Auckerman Creek. Ohio 122 has been reopened to traffic. Although crews have minor finishing work to complete, traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer or early fall.