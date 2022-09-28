DEI, YWCA joining forces for event

EATON — This Saturday, Oct. 1, Downtown Eaton Inc. will host its second fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Show, in conjunction with the YWCA’s Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to shop for crafts from local merchants, and then enjoy refreshments from a favorite food truck. Vendors will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is plenty of street parking available in the downtown area – this event will be held at the Main and Cherry Street intersection.

Register to be a vendor online at https://bit.ly/3S6sk2B, or contact DEI for additional information at [email protected]

While downtown, why not bring a furry friend and join YWCA Dayton’s Preble County Office during Domestic Violence Awareness Month for an afternoon of family-friendly fun? Participants are encouraged to show off their pets for this 7th annual signature fundraiser benefiting Preble County’s only domestic violence shelter and 24/7 crisis hotline.

Purple Paws Pet Showcase awards will be presented for: “Twinning” (pet and owner lookalikes,) Most “Not Dog,” Best Trick, People’s Choice, and Best In Show.

According to YWCA officials, the organization is “joining forces with Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Show to feature twice the fun and support, including special guests, food vendors, games, activities for the whole family, and more.”

Purple Paws is free to attend. The Pet Showcase, presented by Parker Hannifin, has an entry fee of $10 for participants, and includes a Purple Paws bandana.

Purple Paws begins at noon. For more information, visit the Facebook page located at https://fb.me/e/2LWSZIEPH.

Food Truck Fest & Craft Show, Purple Paws set for Saturday, Oct. 1