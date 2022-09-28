DEI Inc. hosts annual Truck Fest

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. hosted the 2022 Truck Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors were invited to view a truck show, partake in food from the many vendors, enjoy live entertainment. Younger visitors were encouraged to participate in a power-wheel drag-race.

