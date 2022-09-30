Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event.

Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are in the process in the next the probably couple months, to start hiring new employees for a manufacturing facility south of the interstate. There will be a hiring process of probably 250 employees,” Sewert reported.

Sewert informed council the annexation of a parcel of land from Harrison Township has been approved by the township and the Preble County Commissioners. The land will be used for housing development.

Council President Chad Woodworth asked, “Being in such close proximity to the caves — do we know at this point that the development would be able to have basements or anything of the sort?”

Sewert answered, “I would say yes.”

The annexed land should be in the village’s possession by the end of the year.

Sewert continued by updating council about more events coming this fall. Sewert told council that there would be fire hydrant flushing the last week of September, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to not create issues with the water and traffic. He has also planned for leaf pickup around the village beginning the second week of October.

In Police Chief Rick McGee’s safety report, he announced he had two resignations — William Dardy and Taylor Arthur. There are now only four full-time officers and five part-time officers with the LPD.

“We can no longer provide a 24-hour service,” Chief McGee said. He noted, the law enforcement field is already short and other larger towns and counties are offering positions with more pay and opportunity.

In other business:

•Council approved a recommendation for Matthew Greene to be hired aas part-time Fire/EMS.

•The Tri-County North School Resource Officer, Jacob Isaacs, is leaving to join Eaton Police Department.

•It was announced council will raise rental rates for use of the community center, and will increase rates for the use of the village dumpster.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling 937-683-4056.

