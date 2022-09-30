Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise

EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton.

This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in regards to a simulated emergency situation. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during a hazardous materials release. The expected outcome of the exercise is to better first responder coordination, and to increase communication and support for emergency operations.

Scenario: A worker’s vehicle collides with a pressurized container of a common farm chemical. The impact of collision causes a slow release of the chemical from the damage to the container. In addition to the chemical release, the incident will simulate the injury of persons nearby and these simulated persons will need to be decontaminated, triaged, and treated safety at the scene.

Participants

The following agencies and organizations will be players in the exercise:

● Elected officials

● First responders

● County hazardous materials team (multiple local fire departments represented)

● Emergency Management

● Volunteer groups and others.

If you are in the area on Oct. 1, and see first responder vehicles, remember this is only an exercise and not a real event.

For more information on this exercise, contact Suzy Cottingim, Director, at 937-456-1243 or by email at

[email protected]