Miller retires from PCSO after impressive career

EATON — Preble County Sheriff’s Major Dean Miller was recognized for his over 28 years of public service with a celebration of his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Today we’re honoring Major Dean Miller as he prepares to retire after 28-plus years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Preble County,” Sheriff Mike Simpson welcomed everyone to the celebration. “Friday will be Dean’s last work day with us after an impressive career. Dean began as a special deputy after he graduated from the Miami Township Police Academy in 1994. From that point on, he would continue to move up into full time employment. Over his career he has been assigned to road patrol, detective, captain, and major. He has served as my jail administrator since December of 2018, where he’s managed the day-to-day operations of our 70-bed facility. And I will tell you that is a heck of a job.”

He continued, “Throughout his career Dean has received numerous commendations, including Road Patrol Employee of the Year in 2006, and Supervisor of the Year in 2011. And as I looked back through his personnel file, there were a lot of commendations in there. There was a award of valor in there that Dean had. So, he has certainly done a tremendous job. While a detective, Dean was at the forefront of clandestine methamphetamine lab investigations and cleanup in the early 2000s.

“Dean has investigated everything from mailbox vandalism to homicides over his career, and really everything in between. I personally want to thank you for your service, for your continued friendship and your loyalty to this office,” Simpson told Miller. “Over the years we’ve all worked a lot of fairs and a lot of pork festivals. A lot of standing around complaining because our feet hurt as we got older.”

“At the end of the week, Dean will receive his retired ID and we will present him with his service weapon on Friday after he completes his shift. So on behalf of myself, all your coworkers and the citizens of Preble County, I say thank you.”

Simpson presented Miller with a Distinguished Service award. Preble County Commissioners presented him a proclamation recognizing him on his retirement, as did State Rep. Rodney Creech.

“No big speech. Thanks for coming,” Miller joked.

“It’s just my life,” Miller said. “I pretty much dedicated myself to this and its what I always want to do. Good to all aspects of it. Sort of the public highlight of my career, though, I’d say is probably when I was a detective. And I think the reason for that was it’s probably the most gratifying when you solve those bigger cases, the homicides, things like that.”

“It’s been a great career,” Miller added. “But I’m ready.”

Miller’s last day with the PCSO was Friday, Sept. 30.

