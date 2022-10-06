Election letter deadline, policy reminder

Final deadline for letters-to-the-editor related to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will be Friday, Oct. 28, at noon. The last day election-related letters will be published is Wednesday, Nov. 2.

No election-related letters will be published in the Saturday edition the week prior to the election (Saturday, Nov. 5.)

Letters must be submitted by the author and include signature, address and phone number for verification purposes. (Only hometown will be published.)

Letter writing campaigns for candidates or issues are strongly discouraged and any letters submitted in bulk by one person, office, or email address will not be published. Letters must be written in one’s own words and not be simply signed copies of a mass-produced letter. Letters should be kept to a maximum length of 250 words and must be typed. Emailed letters should be submitted as Word documents, or in the body of the email. Handwritten letters, and letters typed in all caps, will not be reproduced.

The Register-Herald does not publish anonymous letters to the editor. Submissions may be edited for a variety of reasons including grammar or spelling prior to being published in print or online. Letters may be edited and shortened for space, and anything deemed a personal attack will not published. Letters should include citations of sources for quoted materials or statistics. Letters are limited to one per person, per month.

Letters may be dropped off or mailed to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr., 150-A Industrial Drive, Eaton, OH 45320, or emailed along with home address and phone number for verification, to [email protected]