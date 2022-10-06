WA Kiwanis hosting Oktoberfest

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The 54th Annual Kiwanis Oktoberfest Fall Arts & Crafts Festival in West Alexandria’s Peace Park is back this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9.

Oktoberfest runs from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and includes vendors selling homemade crafts, food and more. Many of the goods available are homemade by local organizations.

Oktoberfest will include the 6th annual Miss and Mr. Pageant sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, on Saturday, at 2 p.m. This pageant is open to girls and boys ages 12 months through the eighth grade. Contest categories include: Baby, 12-24 months; Tiny, 2-3 years; Little, 4-5 years; Mini, for kindergarteners; Young, for first-third grades; Pre-Teen for fourth-fifth grades; Teen for sixth-seventh grades, and Junior for eighth grade. The 2022 Kiwanis Oktoberfest Queen also sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will be crowned following the parade on Saturday.