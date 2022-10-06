8th grade Career Day a success

EATON — More than 450 8th graders from around Preble County attended Preble County Career Day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds.

The event’s goal is to give students a chance at a hands-on experience with the 16 national career cluster areas.

Students rotated by school district through some 37 presenters who had prepared activities related to their respective fields for the students.

“We try to make it as experimental as possible,” said Career Connections Director Harold Niehaus. “We try to do a lot of hands-on activities with the kids in all 16 of the national career clusters. So, everything from architecture and construction, to transportation. Kids who are interested in healthcare have a space to go to, kids who are interested in information, technology, or human services have a space to go to. They spend 20 minutes at each station.”

Niehaus went on to say, “I think it’s been a success this year. We had more participation, more presenters, we had a lot of the union trades here. Some of those trades start out as journeymen with over $100,000 pay as well as full benefits. So, I think it’s really good to see the kids have that experience with hands-on, but also learn that there are lots of different opportunities out there for them.”

Presenters for the event included Denver Norris and staff with Co-Alliance, Savannah Ballweg with PC Soil & Water District, Eric Gray and Anthony Henderson with Dayton Ohio Area Electrical JATC, Nick Smiley and staff with Ohio Valley Assoc. Builder and Contractors, representatives of Greg West, Pat Moharter and apprentices with Iron Workers 290, Tony Stephens with Sheet Metal Workers Local 24 Dayton Area JATC, Lisa White and Nora Browning with Preble County Historical Society, Claudia Hawkins with PC Arts Center along with MVCTC HS visual art program students, Nathan Hoskins and Callista Kisling with The Register-Herald, Todd Appledorn with Heeter Insurance Agency, Darrel Cottle presenting financial planning, Joe Finkbine as TCN Administrator, Samantha Myer with MVCTC Adult Education, Tim Lovely with MVCTC Adult Education, Jesse Maxfield as MVCTC Satellite Supervisor, Jessica Spears with LCNB Bank, Theresa Lingenfelter as MVCTC Satellite Supervisor, Rachael Vonderhaar for the Preble County Board of Commissioners, Zac Wilson for the City of Eaton Water Department, Chris Straszheim with Kettering Medical staff, City of Eaton Fire/EMS Chief Brian Smith along with Eaton Fire and EMS staff, Debbie Mason and Mary Myers with Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Maria Morgan with PCBDD, Whitney Loftis with PC Mental Health and Recovery, Shelley Ratliff for the Council on Aging, John Lay and David Hale for Tech Force OnSite, Silas Wright, Sheriff Mike Simpson for the Preble County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Pheanis and K-9 Rossi with the City of Eaton Police Department, Chad Wilford with Buckeye Education Systems, Randall Eby with Henny Penny technician training.

Also presenting were Dayton Regional Manufacturer’s Association and volunteers with Zack Etzle – resonetics and Jacob Marino – bar splice; Kathy Clapp representing Real Estate Sales, David Kirsch representing Real Estate Sales, Bruce Sexton with Pratt Industries and Andy Campbell and Steve Roell for ABF Freight System.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

