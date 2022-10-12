YWCA’s Purple Paws highlights awareness

EATON — The YWCA Dayton’s Preble County Office held its seventh annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event on Saturday, Oct. 1, kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness month.

This year’s event took place in downtown Eaton, in conjunction with Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Fall Food Truck Fest and Craft Show.

Preble County YWCA Director Courtney Griffith welcomed those who attended and shared information about the organization and its services.

“This has continued to be an incredibly challenging year for all of us, but especially for front line providers like YWCA Dayton. Despite COVID-19, our doors have stayed open 24/7 to make sure women and families fleeing violence have safe shelter and support. Thank you so much for joining us and letting survivors know that you care,” she said, before sharing more about the YWCA.

“YWCA has operated the Preble County Domestic Violence shelter since 2004, making this year our 18th year of serving Preble County. We provide the only 24/7 crisis and domestic violence hotline and emergency shelter in Preble. Our shelter services offer a wide variety of programming to help women and children improve personal safety, encourage self-sufficiency, and empower them to survive, cope, and re-enter the community safely. So far in 2022, we have served 23 women and 17 children and provided more than 1,600 bed nights in our shelter.”

She continued, “In 2022, we also celebrated the 2-year anniversary of our transitional housing program in Preble County. It is a two-year transitional housing and supportive services program that helps survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault achieve permanent safety and stability as they move from emergency shelter to independent living. So far this year, our transitional housing program has served seven women and seven children.

“We are also committed to prevention education and awareness. Our Girls LEAD! and Shift youth programming work hard to help teens build healthy relationships, recognize signs of abuse, and know where to turn if they or a friend need help. We also regularly host workshops and trainings for area businesses and groups.

“And, because we know that domestic violence can and does look different for rural communities, and that many women and families face additional barriers of racial and cultural discrimination, our advocacy team’s popular Y-Dub Discussions series helps bring these disparities to light and shows our community how they can be a voice for change.”

“So, why Purple Paws?” Griffith continued. “Because there are strong links between domestic violence survivors and their pets. More than half of domestic violence victims in shelters leave their pets with their batterers, and up to 48 percent of domestic violence victims are unable to escape their abusers because they are too worried about what will happen to their pets when they leave. 75 percent of pet-owning women entering domestic violence shelters report that their batterer had injured, threatened, or killed family pets for revenge or to psychologically control them.

“But YWCA Dayton can help. We are proud to partner with local agencies who house the pets of the survivors we serve while they reside in our domestic violence shelters. Many of our clients are able to visit their pets regularly, helping them move through the healing process more quickly. Organizations like SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Montgomery County Humane Society, Tipp City Veterinary Hospital, and Town and Country Veterinary Clinic are true partners to us in empowering women and breaking the cycle of domestic abuse,” she said.

“We have heard that home is the safest place to be, but for many, home is not a safe space,” she continued. “Since March 2020, calls to our crisis hotline have tripled in lethality, which is how likely a situation is to cause immediate harm or even death. Our incredible shelter services team has been on the front line, making changes to increase cleaning and distancing, and the end is not yet in sight. Your support today helps us ensure this critical work continues, no matter what. Your gifts provide direct impact — meals, personal care items, and transportation for shelter families, as well as increased cleaning supplies for shelter staff.”

“Your support truly makes a difference!” she added.

Griffith went on to thank the sponsors of Purple Paws, including presenting sponsor, Parker Hannifin. The pets at Purple Paws competed in the Parker Hannifin Pet Showcase for prizes for “Twinning” (pet and owner lookalikes,) Most “Not Dog,” Best Trick, People’s Choice and Best in Show.

The YWCA Dayton's Preble County Office held its seventh annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event in downtown Eaton on Saturday, Oct. 1, kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness month. The pets at Purple Paws competed in the Parker Hannifin Pet Showcase for prizes for "Twinning" (pet and owner lookalikes,) Most "Not Dog," Best Trick, People's Choice and Best in Show.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-83-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

