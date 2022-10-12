Posted on by

Kiwanis 54th Oktoberfest a ‘smashing’ success


West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.


Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6117.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6120.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6123.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6124.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6126.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6130.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6137.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6146.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6149.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6152.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6156.jpgWest Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.