Kiwanis 54th Oktoberfest a ‘smashing’ success

WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6117.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6120.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6123.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6124.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6126.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6130.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6137.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6146.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6149.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_IMG_6152.jpg West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

West Alexandria’s 54th Kiwanis Oktoberfest took place in Peace Park in the village on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct.9. Attendees partook in food vendors, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and the EMS hosted a fun car-smashing for donations.