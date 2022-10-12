News briefs

Track-N-Treat

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. The theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13. Everyone is invited to wear their 80s costumes, and bring their own bag for collecting treats. There will be activities and games, as well as food trucks on site. The Dayton 501 Star Wars Group will be on hand as well.

Halloween Movie Night & Pumpkin Patch

Families are invited to the first-ever City of Eaton Parks & Rec Halloween Movie Night and Pumpkin Patch event at Seven Mile Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m.-dark. The first 100 children will get to pick a free pumpkin and enjoy other activities. This free evening of family fun will be a “monstrously” good time according to city staff. Families should bring their own lawn chairs/blankets for seating. Free pumpkins and popcorn sponsored by Downtown Eaton Inc.

City of Eaton fall leaf pick-up

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division has released the following schedule for its fall leaf collection. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations: week of Oct. 17, east side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 24, west side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 31, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 7, west side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 14, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 21, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 28, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city. Officials ask residents to keep leaf piles free of branches, grass, and other debris. If leaves do not get collected, residents are asked to not call the City Building, as Public Maintenance will be out monitoring to make sure leaves are collected in a timely manner. Staff will adjust these dates as needed, as the weather will influence leaf collection.

General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the Nov. 8, General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing of the electronic pollbooks on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

Road closed

Israel Somers Road between Ohio 732 and mailbox 5193, (ending at Cramer Road) is closed for approximately 9 weeks for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closed

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.