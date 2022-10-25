News briefs

City of Eaton fall leaf pick-up

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division has released the following schedule for its fall leaf collection. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations: week of Oct. 24, west side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 31, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 7, west side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 14, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 21, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 28, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city. Officials ask residents to keep leaf piles free of branches, grass, and other debris. If leaves do not get collected, residents are asked to not call the City Building, as Public Maintenance will be out monitoring to make sure leaves are collected in a timely manner. Staff will adjust these dates as needed, as the weather will influence leaf collection.

General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the Nov. 8, General Election Logic & Accuracy Testing of the electronic pollbooks on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

TVS Football Boosters Beef Raffle

Twin Valley South Football Boosters will be raffling off tickets for two winners to each receive 1/2 a beef plus processing at $10 each ticket or 15 tickets for $100. Beef is ponsored by Austin and Lindsey Cole and Brad and Mary Johnson and also J&W Show Cattle and Harris Cattle Company. The drawing will be held Nov. 1. Winners do not need to be present to win. Payment via cash, PayPal ([email protected]) or Venmo (@mandybishop03) accepted.

NT Veterans Day program

National Trail Local Schools will host the annual Veterans Day program featuring the National treail Music Department on Friday, Nov. 11. Guest seating will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program set to start at 9 a.m. There will be a reception for veterans following the program at 10:15 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend.

TCN Veterans Day program

Tri-County North Schools invites all veterans of the United States Armed Forces to the district’s annual Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11, at 12:45 p.m. in the TCN High School gymnasium. Veterans and their guests are welcome to stay for a reception immediately following the assembly. RSVP to Karen Wombold at 937-962-2673, ext. 4001, or email [email protected]

PSWCD records meeting

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 2789 U.S. 35 East, West Alexandria. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the records retention schedule and discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

County commissioners schedule update

Preble County Commissioners will not be holding meetings on the following days: Monday, Nov. 21; Wednesday, Nov. 23; Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The last commission meeting of calendar year 2022 will be Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Road closure

Swain Road between mailbox number 2525 and Cemetery Road, (beginning at Eaton-Gettysburg Road and ending at Cemetery Road,) is closed for approximately five weeks for a full bridge replacement beginning Monday, Oct. 17. For additional information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Paint Road between mailbox numbers 3708 and 4150 is now closed beginning at Cox Road and ending at Westville Road until approximately Dec. 31, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closed

Israel Somers Road between Ohio 732 and mailbox 5193, (ending at Cramer Road) is closed for approximately 9 weeks for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.