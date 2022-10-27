Area Beggars’ Nights schedule

PREBLE COUNTY — Communities across Preble County have released their Beggars’ Night schedules, with most of the area’s “trick or treat” times taking place on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.

Scheduled evenings include:

Saturday, Oct. 29 — Lakengren, 2-3 p.m., at Farmers Market.

Sunday, Oct. 30 — Verona, 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 — Camden, 6-8 p.m.; College Corner, 6-8 p.m.; Eaton, 6-8 p.m.; Eldorado, 6-7:30 p.m.; Gratis, 6-8 p.m.; Lewisburg, 6-7:30 p.m.; New Paris, 6-8 p.m.; West Alexandria, 6:30-8 p.m.; West Elkton, 5:30-7 p.m. and West Manchester, 6-7:30 p.m.