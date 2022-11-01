Road vacations for RR work discussed

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners met with the County Engineer, Kyle Cross, and Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Marty Votel, Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss road vacations as obligated by the recent contract signed with Norfolk Southern Railroad. They also heard grievances from members of the public regarding Preble County Public Health.

In accordance with the NSR contract, Cross has begun developing a process to vacate Conley Road and Daily Road so work may commence. According to Votel, all landowners, homeowners and individuals affected by the vacation will receive notifications via first-class mail, and will also be notified of a public meeting concerning the procedures.

The process of vacating Conley and Daily will be determined by the board viewing the proposed area, creating and issuing resolutions should they agree on the vacations required, and finally holding a series of hearings, which would be open to the public.

Cross confirmed there is no intention of “any kind of vacation” on Oxford-Gettysburg Road at this time.

In other business:

• The board received grievances from Ida Shaffer of New Paris, and Jerry Wick of West Alexandria concerning alleged sewage mishandling on the part of the Preble County Health Department, and a Preble County-based plumbing company. Both Shaffer and Wick have accused the health department of negligence, claiming the health department has purposely avoided several sewage-related issues around the county. The board expressed their willingness to advocate for the citizens of Preble County in this matter, but clarified they have no executive authority over the health department, as it is its own entity. The matter remains ongoing.

Later during the meeting on Oct. 24, the board received and approved the resignation of Kyle Ritter, the emergency preparedness coordinator for the health department, as well as the new hire of Randall Anderson for the same position. However, Anderson has already resigned from the position.

Preble County Health Department accused of negligence

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13