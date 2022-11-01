ODOT provides weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released its weekly construction update for the week ending Oct. 29.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Geeding Street (Gratis) bridge replacement — At the bridge over Sams Creek, between Ohio 503 (Ada Doty Street) and East Street in the village of Gratis. Geeding Street is closed through mid-November, and traffic will be detoured via Ada Doty, North and East streets. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.

Ohio 122 Bridge/Culvert Replacement — Between Halderman and Quaker Trace roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect as needed, daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2022.