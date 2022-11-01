Clarence Hook Memorial Park playground open to public

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with various county and state representatives, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Eaton’s newly remodeled playground at Clarence Hook Memorial Park, Friday, Oct. 21.

The park is located at 250 West Washington-Jackson Road, in Eaton.

“I am thrilled to welcome you all here today for the special ribbon cutting dedication for the new playground here,” said Chamber Executive Director Karen Moss.

“I’d like to start out by thanking council, who supports our parks and pool and everything quite well over the years, and we’re proud of that,” stated Mayor Joe Renner, who also added, the city has been able to complete such projects without “new taxes.”

