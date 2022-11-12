DEI hosting White Christmas, Small Business Saturday

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. is changing up its traditional White Christmas Celebration this year, merging the annual family event with Small Business Saturday for an afternoon of activities on Saturday, Nov. 26, to kick off the holiday season.

White Christmas & Small Business Saturday activities will begin at 3 p.m. downtown. Vendors are invited to participate, and businesses are encouraged to be open as shoppers continue their after-Thanksgiving holiday outings.

The annual White Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. and features the arrival of Santa Claus, escorted to Preble County Courthouse Plaza by Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band, who will provide musical entertainment for the evening event.

The public is invited to this afternoon and evening of hot chocolate, candy canes, singing, giveaways and a countdown to lighting the downtown Christmas lights. Afterward, take a drive through the splendid holiday lights of Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas, which will open (drive-thru only) on Friday, Nov. 25.

Watch for additional details as they become available. For more information on sponsorship or vendor opportunities, visit downtowneatoninc.org or email [email protected]

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_wc4-1.jpg