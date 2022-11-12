Library sets November schedule

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District library has released its Nov. programming calendar.

Fall storytimes

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton storytimes

Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or email youthservicesatpreblelibrary.org to register. Fall storytime ends Nov. 10.

Mother Goose storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3 – Pre-K): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

Grab & Go Crafts Are Back — All Branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

All ages: Tiny Art

November Grab & Go Kits for kids, teens, and adults are available now while supplies last!

Stop by your PCDL branch and pick up a kit that contains the supplies you need to make your Tiny Art. Supplies include a 3”x3” canvas, easel, paintbrush, paint, and art label. Use the supplies provided or whatever you have at home. Keep your art piece or return your finished canvas to your library to display it in our Tiny Art Show throughout December.

Weekly teen programs at the Eaton branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

• Nov. 15: Needle Felting

• Nov. 22: Board Games

• Nov. 29: Teen Book Club — Internment by Samira Ahmed

Fall into a new craft

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in Nov. at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Thursday, Nov. 10 at Camden at 6 p.m. : Adult Craft Club

Tuesday, Nov. 15 at New Paris at 6 p.m. : Stocking Cap Ornament

Thursday, Nov. 17 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. : Bring Your Own Craft Club

Family crafts and activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in November at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m. : Wreath to You and Yours

Thursday, Nov. 10 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. : Wreath to You and Yorks

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m. : PomPom Turkeys

Thursday, Nov. 17 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. : PomPom Turkeys

NaNoWriMo Kickoff – Eaton Branch on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

November is National Novel Writing Month! The goal is to write 50,000 words in 30 days. Can you do it? Set your goal on Nanowrimo.org, then join fellow writers in the MakerSpace at the Eaton Branch for a kickoff writing session. Bring your laptop or writing device and settle in for a word sprint! Snacks and coffee will be provided.

Celebration of Winter Trees – New Paris Branch on Nov. 9

Celebrate of winter trees with artwork by our youth patrons. Make a tree at the library to help us decorate. We will keep it on display throughout the holiday season.

Charcuterie Workshop – Eaton Branch on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Do you love cheese? Maybe you love impressing your guests. Join us for a charcuterie workshop to learn how you can assemble the perfect platter. This workshop includes everything to build and take home your own charcuterie board. This event is limited to patrons aged 18+, and registration is required.

Social Stitch — Eaton Branch on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Do you enjoy activities such as knitting, crocheting, or embroidery? Please bring your own fiber arts project and join us for drop-in style meetings on the third Monday of each month. We provide a casual atmosphere (and refreshments!) for collective crafting. All skill levels are welcome! While this program is open to adults, it is geared towards our Emerging Adults, 18 to 30-year-olds.

Mobile Device Help Session — Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Do you have any questions about your mobile phone or tablet? Bring it to our help session and ask the librarian for assistance! No appointments needed, just drop in. All Android and Apple/iOS models are welcome.

Homeschool Hour: Beads – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.

Beading as an art form has been around for more than 150,000 years! At this Homeschool Art Lesson, try your hand at beadwork and beadmaking, and learn more about the history of this skill. This program is open to home-educated students of all ages, as well as their instructors. Register at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

Build Something New with LEGO Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

West Alexandria LEGO Club: Saturday, Nov. 26 at noon

Eaton LEGO Club: Monday, Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

November Teen Book Club — Internment by Samira Ahmed — Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

• Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens,

November Adult YA Book Club — The Bombs That Brought Us Together by Brian Conaghan — Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens. Join us for a new book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

Sting Ray Cart: Wave on Wheels Foundation registration begins

A live sting ray is coming to your Preble County District Libraries. Get up close and personal with our Yellow Sting Rays as the Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium bring their mobile Ray Cart to you! Sting Rays are closely related to sharks but have an incredibly different body shape and survival method. This program will cover these differences and similarities and how we can all work to be a part of their conservation!

Seating is limited! Registration is required for this program. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. (West Alexandria): Twin Valley South, located at 100 Educational Drive, West Alexandria.

Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. (New Paris): St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 East Main Street, New Paris.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. (Camden): Camden Branch Library, located at 104 South Main Street, Camden.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:00 p.m. (Eaton): Eaton Branch Library, located at 301 North Barron Street, Eaton.

Other library program offerings

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• November — Dinosaur

• December — Stocking

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for free here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, Carillon Historical Park, and Quiet Harmony Ranch — Elk Ranch.

Visit preblelibrary.org/exploreandmore to learn more about the program!

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Genealogy Room Highlights

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble County Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., or by email at pcroomatpreblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online — Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Preble County District Library Board meeting

The Preble County District Library Board of Directors will meet on Nov. 28, at the PCDL Administration Office at 7 p.m. The agenda will include the budget, meeting schedule and new board officers.