Whispering Christmas named stop on Ohio Lights Trail

EATON — Eaton’s annual light display, Whispering Christmas at historic Fort St. Clair, is ready to put everyone in the holiday spirit and deliver special moments for family and friends.

This year’s display features over 2 million lights and includes new displays to delight young and old. Whispering Christmas is open from Friday, Nov. 25-Dec. 31, from 6-9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the City of Eaton’s website, www.cityofeaton.org, or find Fort St. Clair Whispering Christmas on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FortStClairWhisperingChristmas.

This is the second year Whispering Christmas has been part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, a compilation of the state’s most impressive light displays curated by Ohio. Find It Here., the state’s tourism division. With 55 displays, this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is the largest since its inception six years ago. Most of the attractions feature 100,000 lights or more. Whispering Christmas, at more than 2 million lights, is one of the largest.

Whispering Christmas is the highlight of the holiday season for residents in Preble County and the City of Eaton, and for many around southwest Ohio and the surrounding area.

“People of all ages look forward to this season each year, and a team of dedicated volunteers works diligently to make sure Whispering Christmas delights everyone with its holiday splendor,” City of Eaton Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins said. “Coordinated by the Whispering Christmas Committee under the guidance of co-chairs Amber and Lewis Willeford, it is a must-see for Christmas lovers.”

Fort St. Clair Park is located at 135 Camden Road in Eaton. For 2022, the event will again operate as a drive-through only, with Santa waving from the gazebo as visitors pass through. There is no admission charge, but a $5 donation per vehicle is welcomed.

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is featured in the Ohio. Find It Here. “Holidays in Ohio” campaign encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy holiday events, attractions and activities across Ohio. For more holiday ideas and inspiration, visit Ohio.org and follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

