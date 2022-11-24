Commissioners proclaim National Adoption Month

EATON — Preble County Commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 14, and presented a proclamation recognizing National Adoption Month.

Commissioners approved resolution #536-22-201, proclaiming November as National Adoption Month in Preble County. Members of JFS (Jobs and Family Services) as well as members of the Preble County Prosecutors Office attended the reading of the proclamation.

“I’d just like to say thank you for the job that JFS does on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Adam Craft. “You guys really do bring a lot of good to the community. I know you don’t get told that an awful lot. I also want to thank the prosecutor’s office for your assistance in everything. No matter how small the situation, you guys are always willing to help, and the court as well.

“You guys make an impact that is not appreciated — but let you guys not be there and see what happens. I’ve learned a lot from you over the past year — you do a stellar job. So, keep it up,” Craft concluded.

“Thank you. We appreciate you very much, we see what you do. It takes a team to put everything together, and you have a great team here,” added commissioner Dave Haber. Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar also added, “Thank you for your hearts and hands. I know the work is tough and the emotions can be a roller coaster with what you see and do. I’m grateful to have you — thank you.”

National Adoption Month is an initiative that seeks to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families for teens in the U.S. foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement. The initiative began as National Adoption Week in 1984, as proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan.

The board also met with Veteran Services Officer Keith Carr with Veteran Services.

Carr presented the board updates on the state of the program. “VA claims — I’ve got 30 completed, 42 are still open waiting for decision. That equates, after looking at all the dollars the VA is giving these veterans, to $150,000, actually a little over, that these claims have brought into the county.”

Carr also added, Veteran Services had started a Kroger’s Food Voucher, which will be delivered to veterans in need to provide them food. Carr noted, they are giving winter coats to veterans without, as well.

Carr also commended Veteran Services’ partners, namely JFS, APS, and Preble County Mental Health Recovery Board.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners, along with members of JFS and the Preble County Prosecutors Office, posed Monday, Nov. 14, for a National Adoption Month proclamation. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_20221114_100755-edited.jpg The Preble County Board of Commissioners, along with members of JFS and the Preble County Prosecutors Office, posed Monday, Nov. 14, for a National Adoption Month proclamation. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057