DEI hosting White Christmas, Small Business Saturday

EATON — Everyone is invited to welcome Santa Claus to town this evening, Saturday, Nov. 26, at the annual White Christmas Celebration in downtown Eaton.

But don’t wait until parade time to visit. Downtown Eaton Inc. is changing up its traditional White Christmas Celebration this year, merging the annual family event with Small Business Saturday for an afternoon of activities to kick off the holiday season.

White Christmas & Small Business Saturday activities will begin at 3 p.m. downtown. Vendors have been invited to participate, and businesses are encouraged to be open as shoppers continue their after-Thanksgiving holiday outings.

The annual White Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. and features the arrival of Santa Claus, escorted to Preble County Courthouse Plaza by Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band, who will provide musical entertainment for the evening event.

The public is invited to this afternoon and evening of hot chocolate, candy canes, singing, giveaways and a countdown to lighting the downtown Christmas lights. Afterward, take a drive through the splendid holiday lights of Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas, which will open (drive-thru only) on Friday, Nov. 25.

Lighting contest

Residents and businesses in the City of Eaton are invited to decorate their homes for Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s annual White Christmas Lighting Contest.

The contest is open, without entry, to all residents and businesses within the Eaton city limits. Judging for the contest will begin on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, and run until the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6. On each of these four nights, lights must be on from 6-9 p.m. to be eligible. Prizes will be awarded to three homes and one business.

The residential first-place winner will receive $100 and a yard sign announcing their home as the first-place winner. The residential second-place winner will receive $75 and a yard sign announcing their home as the second-place winner, and the residential third-place winner will receive $50 and a yard sign announcing their home as the third-place winner.

The business category winner will receive a plaque they can place in their lobby.

Yard signs will be collected after the holiday season and reused for next year’s winners.

In 2021, the residence at 1314 Park Avenue won first place, 1221 Park Avenue won second place, and 1409 Aukerman Street won third place. The 2021 business lighting winner was Eaton Computer, 500 Hallmark Drive.

Over 61 businesses and residences were judged/scored last year.

Coloring contest

Children in grades Pre-K through 5 are invited to enter this year’s Downtown Eaton, Inc. White Christmas coloring contest for a chance to win a gift card in one of three age categories: Pre-K-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade and 4th-5th grade. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 9.

Winners will be announced in a future edition of The Register-Herald and on Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Facebook page. The Santa to color were printed in the Wednesday, Nov. 23, edition of the R-H, but can also be picked up at the Eaton City Building or downloaded and printed from www.cityofeaton.org. Mail completed entries to: Community Development Specialist, P.O. Box 27, Eaton, OH 45320 or drop off at the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St.

For more information on vendor opportunities, visit downtowneatoninc.org or email [email protected]

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_wc8.jpg