PCDL announces December programming

Eaton — The Preble County District Library’s December programming calendar has been released, as follows.

New: Winter Storytimes

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes registr at ion opens Dec. 1 and runs Jan. 4-Feb. 9. Registr at ion is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or email [email protected] to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth – age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3 – Pre-K): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts are back – All branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.​

Kids: Scr at ch Art Snowman

Teens: Block Snowman

Each kit includes instructions and m at erials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led.

• Dec. 6: Tacky Swe at er

• Dec. 13: Movie Night

• Dec. 20: Teen Book Club – Gravemaidens by Kelly Coon

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in December at several of our loc at ions throughout Preble County.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at West Alexandria at 5:30 p.m.: Wh at the Dickens?

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Eaton at 6:30 p.m. : Holiday Lava Lamp

Thursday, Nov. 3 at West Elkton at 3:30 p.m.: Harvest Cinnamon Ornament Craft

Thursday, Dec. 8 at Camden at 6 p.m.: Adult Craft Club

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at New Paris at 6 p.m.: Winter Pine Tree Wall Hanger

Thursday, Dec. 22 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Bring Your Own Craft Club

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in December at several of our loc at ions throughout Preble County.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Snack Craft Day

Thursday, Dec. 1 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Snack Craft Day

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Ribbons & Letters Ornament

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at New Paris (all day): Holiday Card Station

Thursday, Dec. 8 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Ribbons & Letters Ornament

Wednesday, Dec.r 14 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Paint Up Snowstorm Ornament

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at New Paris (all day): Holiday Craft Station

Thursday, Dec. 15 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Paint Up Snowstorm Ornament

New: Talk of the Town – West Elkton Branch on Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

We are pleased to introduce a new adult discussion event called Talk of the Town! Do you love the Village of West Elkton as much as we do? Are you interested in or know any history about the Village of West Elkton? If so, please join us for coffee and a group discussion at the West Elkton Branch on the first Monday of every month from 1:30-2:30 p.m. (except holidays.) Our next meeting is Monday, Dec. 5. Feel free to shareany pictures, yearbooks, or items of interest th at pertain to the West Elkton area.

New: Night Out with Dad! – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Join us for Night Out with Dad on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Bring your dad or male caregiver for a fun night at the library! Enjoy activities, hear a story, take home a snack and receive a gift! Register at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

New: The Giving Tree – West Elkton Branch on Dec. 12-22

The Giving Tree: it’s so much more than wh at you see. It started up north in a town with lots of snow, who knew how far this Giving Tree would go! With glowing lights, candy cane delights and a gift for you hung upon the tree. The joy it brings and the smiles th at beam, is the real gift for all to see!

The West Elkton Branch will be holding its first annual Giving Tree event from Dec. 12-22. Kids and teens-stop in and see our Giving Tree and pick out a small gift and candy cane from the tree! (limit one per person during the event and while supplies last)

We will have hot cocoa available during the above event times, so grab a cup and a good book and enjoy the wonder of the Giving Tree!

New: A Family Night of Grinchy Fun – West Alexandria Branch on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Whoville has invaded our library and brought games, snacks,and crafts for all to enjoy.

Reservations are recommended but not required. RSVP at the West Alexandria Branch or call 937-533-4095.

New: Coffee, Books and More! – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Join us for our monthly book discussion group! R at her than reading one book and sharing our thoughts about it, this is a chance for you to tell everyone about what you’re reading and wh at you think of it. Meetings will include short book descriptions, discussion questions, book recommendations, and – most importantly – coffee! We will meet on the second Tuesday of every month.

New: Family Portraits – Eaton Branch on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

Say Cheese! The Eaton Branch offers free family portraits on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m. . Photo sessions will be approximately 10 minutes long, and lighted edited digital copies will be emailed the following week.

Please sign up for a time slot in advance by calling 937-456-4331.

What to expect from your photo session:

Portrait Sessions are scheduled in 10-minute increments. Be sure to remember the specific time slot for which you have registered! If plans change and you cannot make your appointment, please call the library so the spot may be opened for someone else.

Plan to arrive early to make the most of your session. You may want a moment before your time begins to take off co at s, fix hair, or make sure everyone is ready.

We aim for these portraits to be as fun and casual as possible! Dress in a way th at makes you feel comfortable – whether it’s dress clothes, holiday at tire, or everyday wear. Feel free to bring props or accessories you want in your photos. Santa h at s, special jewelry, or even kids’ favorite toys can help personalize your portrait!

Photos will be cropped and lightly edited after the session. Digital copies will be emailed to the account used at registr at ion.

Contact [email protected] with any questions about your photo session!

New: Needle Felting for Beginners – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Needle felting is a fiber art technique th at allows the cre at or to sculpt wool into a ball or various other 3D shapes. Join us for a beginners’ workshop where you’ll get hands-on experience trying out this craft yourself. All m at erials will be provided.Registr at ion is required. This event is limited to patrons aged 18 and over.

New: Merry Grinchmas Teen Afternoon – West Alexandria Branch on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Does the holiday shopping and hoopla have you feeling a little Grinchy? The ribbons! The wrappings! The tags! And the tinsel! The trimmings! The trappings! Oh the Who-manity!

Or are you more like the Whos, and has your heart grown in three sizes? Join us for a Merry Grinchmas Afternoon! We are making Grinch Bark and Grinch Slime and decorating ornaments with glitter. This program is open to patrons in grades 6-12.

New: Holiday Tea Party – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Join us for a special holiday tea party fe at uring Richmond Symphony Orchestra harpist Cinnamon Peppo! Cinnamon will perform background holiday music while you enjoy refreshments, holiday crafts, a talk on tea etiquette, and more. All who at tend will receive a gift of two free tickets to your choice of one of the remaining RSO concerts. Join us in welcoming Cinnamon to Eaton! This program is open to all ages. Feel free to dress up in your best tea at tire.

New: Social Stitch – Eaton Branch on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

Do you enjoy activities such as knitting, crocheting, or embroidery? Please bring your own fiber arts project and join us for drop-in style meetings on the third Monday of each month. We provide a casual atmosphere (and refreshments!) for collective crafting. All skill levels are welcome! While this program is open to adults, it is geared towards our Emerging Adults, 18 to 30-year-olds.

New: December Teen Book Club – Gravemaidens by Kelly Coon – Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

• Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood and figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t “get” the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

New: DIY Hot Cocoa Bar and Christmas Craft Bazaar – Camden Branch on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Kids and teens are invited to make several Christmas crafts to take home and participate in the Hot Cocoa Bar during the event!

New: December Adult YA Book Club – The Wren Hunt by Mary Watson – Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a new book club celebr at ing Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That ’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

Other library program offerings/information

New: branch and office closures for holiday season

The Preble County District Library offices and branches will be closed on Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the holidays. Please visit our online resources at preblelibrary.org/resources.

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the m at erials you need to complete th at month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• December – Stocking

New: Puzzle Swap

Enjoy doing puzzles? Need something to do inside while it is cold outside. Maybe you have puzzles you are tired of and would like to swap out. Please stop into the West Alexandria Branch and look at our puzzles. Keep the puzzles, return them, or pass them on to someone else. Limit two puzzles per family per visit.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Gre at er Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for free here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

New: Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More now with your PCDL library card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Genealogy Room Highlights

New: Genealogy & History Open House – Preble County Room on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

Join the Preble County Genealogy & History Room on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. for our Holiday Open House! There will be punch, cookies, and other snacks and refreshments. There will also be chances to win prizes, including an AncestryDNA© test!

Don’t throw away local history – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected]

Preble County records online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house genealogical & historical records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.