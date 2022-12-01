EATON — Robert Kelley III, 76, of Eaton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering.

He was born July 14, 1946, in Cincinnati, to the late Robert and Beulah (Carico) Kelley.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Sharon E. Kelley; daughter, Roberta Kelley; and grandson Cody Michael Kegley.

He is survived by his significant other, Carolyn Gibbs; daughters Angela Gala of Eaton, Tracey (Michael) Campbell of Trotwood, and Kristina (Michael) Kegley of Grove City; son Robert (Angela) Kelley IV of Fairborn; brothers Timothy Kelley and Toby (Tammy) Kelley both of Wisconsin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

