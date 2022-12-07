News briefs

County commissioners schedule update

Preble County Commissioners will not be holding meetings on the following days: Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The last commission meeting of calendar year 2022 will be Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Little Shop of Sharing bazaar

The Little Shop of Sharing will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, noon-5 p.m. This years bazaar will be held at Community Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35 East, West Alexandria. There will be vendors, crafts and food.

Road closure

Paint Road between mailbox numbers 3708 and 4150 is now closed beginning at Cox Road and ending at Westville Road until approximately Dec. 31, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.