LEWISBURG — FFA Advisor Charity Cox and the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA students recently volunteered at the mobile food bank. Each month the FFA volunteers to help out and serve others and their community. According to Cox, it is a highlight of the month, and the members enjoy putting the FFA motto “Living to Serve” in practice.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_tcn_ffa_Food-bank-11-17-22.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_tcn_ffa_Food-bank-11-17-2022.jpeg