Food, fellowship, faith at Brunch Church

EATON — Eaton’s First Presbyterian Church held its first “Brunch Church” on Sunday, Oct. 3o.

Pastor Annie Melick came up with the idea to have something more casual on the last Sunday when there are five Sundays in a month, and Brunch Church was born. The congregation brought in food to share, sat at round tables together downstairs, and had casual fellowship.

After the sermon, there were various stations around the room to participate in. One station was sorting and packing treat bags for Trick or Trunk evening for Halloween. Another counted cans that the youth gathered one evening to donate to the food bank. A third station wrote letters of encouragement and hope to pass out to FPCs neighbors. There was also a chance to paint the “Little Free Library” or learn how to knit or crochet. Finally, several others helped with a “Rake and Run” to clean up some members’ yard with fallen leaves.

Brunch Church was a huge hit and it goes to show — with a bit of each — food, fellowship and faith — many things can be accomplished.