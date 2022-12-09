Somerville Bank opens new office

EATON — Somerville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Drive location with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18.

Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Cindy Kaufman welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting.

“We’re very grateful for all of you in attendance and the excitement of opening this new branch for Somerville,” Kaufman said.

Somerville Bank CEO Paul Taylor also welcomed those in attendance. “I want to welcome each and every one of you on this cold, brisk night, to come out and help us celebrate the opening of this new facility that we are adding to our network here at the Somerville Bank.”

Somerville Bank purchased the former Preble County Art Association facility located at 601 Hillcrest Drive, in late 2021.

“Somerville Bank’s growth over the past several years has caused the board of directors and senior management to search for additional office space. This location on Hillcrest Drive will provide the bank with the needed office space for loan administration, branch retail operations, loan officers, senior executive officers and a board/conference room,” bank officials said in a press release following the purchase.

Somerville Bank was chartered in 1910 as a national bank with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The bank grew from its one room bank office in Somerville, to seven retail branch locations in Butler, Montgomery and Preble Counties in Ohio and one mortgage loan center in Richmond, Indiana. In January 1, 2018, the shareholders of the bank elected to change the bank’s charter from a national charter to a state charter and form a holding company, Somerville Bancorp.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

