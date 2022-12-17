Students explore colleges, careers

NEW PARIS — On Friday, Nov. 18, over 1,200 students from all five Preble County schools attended the annual College and Career Fair at National Trail Schools.

Each school’s students had one hour to visit with the various exhibitors. Juniors and seniors from Eaton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South, as well as National Trail had the opportunity to explore opportunities with 76 businesses and 28 colleges.

The National Trail FFA chapter has helped with the College and Career Fair for the past three years, in charge of inviting the businesses as well as handling all logistics for the event. The school’s guidance office helps bring in the colleges and trade schools, according to organizers.

“We hope that they can find something to do in the future to be successful,” Agricultural Education Instructor Carmen Kennel said. “We have all types and kinds of businesses industries, companies, entrepreneurs, colleges, two year and four year trade schools.”

College and trade schools from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky were all represented, as well as businesses from around the area.

“The last time we did this, we had a student here that was looking for a very specific program for college. And he found a college at the career fair that offered that opportunity for him,”Kennel added. “The kids are very excited because they see opportunities that are available to them inside of Preble County, and right outside of Preble County or a couple hours away,”

National Trail’s seventh graders and eighth graders as well as freshmen and sophomores were also included in the scheduled College and Career Fair visit.

