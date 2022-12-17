Matheny indicted for murder, pleads not guilty

EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5.

Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”

Matheny appeared in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Friday morning, Dec. 9, on the murder charge. She entered a plea of “not guilty,” according to court records. Bond had been set at $500,000. Court records show a pre-trial has been set for March 2, 2023, with trial to begin on March 13. A mental competency evaluation has been ordered.

The grand jury also issued indictments on: Heather Jill Quick, 141 E. Foster-Maineville Road, Maineville, aggravated possession of drugs; Curtis D. Schleiger, 317 North Barron Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Justin Eldean Schleiger, 732 Beckman Street, Dayton, breaking and entering, theft and theft criminal mischief; Joseph Henry Hodapp, Preble County Jail, breaking and entering, theft and theft criminal mischief.

Also: Kevin Bruce McCloud, 18777 Midway Road., Apt. 127, Dallas, Texas, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Randall William Creager, 111 Eaton Street College Corner, Ohio, domestic violence; Joshua E. Wysong, 41 Dee Drive, New Paris,domestic violence; Robert Benjamin Reany, 5586 Shady Meadow Drive, Fairfield Township, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, forgery and forgery.

