News from PCBDD: Project Life coming

Fresh off the presses — Project LIFE is coming to Preble County.

Project LIFE is a comprehensive, transition program in which students develop, practice, and strengthen skills that are high predictors of increased adult independence and successful, integrated employment in the community. There will be a Family Informational Meeting (Juniors and Seniors) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Preble County Educational Service Center.

The Preble County Educational Service Center and PCBDD have been working collaboratively to bring Project LIFE to Preble County. This journey started in 2021, with two Eaton High Schoo freshmen doing an English assignment to advocate for their peers with disabilities. The two students were challenged to not let this assignment die with just a grade. They both rose to the challenge and started using their voices. Now, Project LIFE will be a reality for Preble County students in the 2023-2024 school year.

This is what true advocacy and collaboration look like. Cheers to 2023! For more information, visit https://www.btprojectlife.org.

PCBDD-Early Intervention outreach

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the PCBDD Early Intervention Team had a ball at the Preschool Winter Dance. Local families were able to enjoy pizza, popcorn, games, dancing, and a photo booth. The event was sponsored by Megan’s Grocery and Pizza, CareSource, and WIC. A fun night was planned for the families who spent the evening enjoying the event. A big shout out to Ashley and her team, for helping to plan and being a part of this event for our community.