News briefs

TCN organizational meeting

The Tri-County North Board of Education will hold the 2023 organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the District Office Board Room.

ECS sets organizational meeting

The organizational meeting of the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m., at Hollingsworth East Elementary School, 506 Aukerman St., Eaton. Immediately following the adjournment of the organizational meeting, the January regular meeting will begin.

College Corner BOE

The College Corner Local Board of Education will hold its 2023 organizational meeting and regular board meeting starting at 5:45 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the College Corner Union School Conference Room.

NT schedules organizational meeting

The organizational meeting of the National Trail Local Schools Board of Education will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 6 p.m., in the media center, located at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The January regular board meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.